Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) rose 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 42,820,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 15,800,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.