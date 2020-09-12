On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:ONDK opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 14.09.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 989,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 232.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 654,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth $359,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 56.0% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 482,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 417,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.