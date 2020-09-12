OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $3.87 on Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00037498 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $542.57 million and $168.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.02010953 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

OMG Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

