Obyte Price Tops $22.29 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.29 or 0.00215766 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $3,785.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000201 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,181 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

