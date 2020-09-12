Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by 47.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.28. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.39.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

