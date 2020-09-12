Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by 47.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.28. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.39.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
