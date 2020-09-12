NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 65,032 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.54% of NuVasive worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

