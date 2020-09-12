Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 98 by UBS Group

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 98 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 108 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 94.23.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

