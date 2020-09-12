NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

NorthWestern has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 71.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.23 on Friday. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

