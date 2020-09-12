Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Nordex has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

