Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Niobay Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen acquired 83,500 shares of Niobay Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$48,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,430. Insiders bought a total of 155,200 shares of company stock worth $91,919 in the last 90 days.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

