Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Niobay Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01.

In other Niobay Metals news, Director Sean Roosen bought 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,430. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 155,200 shares of company stock worth $91,919.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

