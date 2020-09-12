Nike (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $127.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nike traded as high as $118.21 and last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 56939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.90.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.16.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.