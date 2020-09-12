Nexus Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Nexus has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $41,442.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

