NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives $270.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.44.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $278.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

