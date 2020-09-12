NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NREF opened at $15.20 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $31,434.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President James D. Dondero bought 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $110,164.45. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $358,953.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

