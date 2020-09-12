Nexo (NEXO) Tops One Day Volume of $4.12 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Allbit, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. Nexo has a market capitalization of $72.91 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00120826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00266242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.01610367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00204939 BTC.

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit, Allbit, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

