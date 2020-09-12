Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives $75.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

