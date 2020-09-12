Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $51.55. Nectar has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $44,191.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nectar has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,490.25 or 1.01676072 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000860 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nectar Coin Trading

