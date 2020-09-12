Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) PT Raised to $45.00

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.73 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Navistar International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

