Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) PT Raised to $40.00 at Loop Capital

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NAV stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.