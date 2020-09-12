National Bank Financial Lowers ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$22.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATA opened at C$17.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total value of C$104,298.00. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 76,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$1,499,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$934,350.01. Insiders sold a total of 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,340 in the last three months.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.