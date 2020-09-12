MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €123.13 Average PT from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €123.13 ($144.85).

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €107.05 ($125.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €146.30 ($172.12). The business has a 50-day moving average of €108.41 and a 200 day moving average of €105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.