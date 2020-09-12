Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 20,000 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,768,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $207.38 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $78,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

