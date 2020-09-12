MonaCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.75 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00013659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbank, Fisco, Bleutrade and Zaif. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.77 million and $4.75 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,332.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.03585752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.02178041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00475031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00822004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00621002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, QBTC, Fisco, Bittrex, Bitbank, Zaif, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

