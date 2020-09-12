Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $112,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

