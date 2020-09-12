Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 66.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.00 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

