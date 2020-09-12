Molecular Templates Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTEM. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Molecular Templates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 442,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 520,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.