Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 211,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 504,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

