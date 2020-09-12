MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.55.

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,770. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

