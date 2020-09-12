Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Mirriad Advertising has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.40 ($0.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.
Mirriad Advertising Company Profile
