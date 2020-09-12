Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Mirriad Advertising has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.40 ($0.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising Limited, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising solutions to advertisers, content distributors and producers, broadcasters, and brand owners and their agencies. The company offers embedded advertising into video. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

