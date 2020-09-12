Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Volume Hits $131,569.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $131,569.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00266669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.01610055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,844,562,184 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,352,617 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

