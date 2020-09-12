Midas (MIDAS) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Midas has a market cap of $1.32 million and $778.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Midas coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00009523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00445955 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007008 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

