Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on October 7th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

