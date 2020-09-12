Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend by 96.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -2.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn ($0.22) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -18.2%.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $22.90 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

