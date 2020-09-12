Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Sells 64,740 Shares

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach sold 64,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £433,758 ($566,781.65).

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 701.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 713.17. Mattioli Woods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $186.33 million and a PE ratio of 18.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Several analysts have commented on MTW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 884 ($11.55) to GBX 896 ($11.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

