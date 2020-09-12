Matchpool Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $225.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matchpool has a market cap of $186,353.29 and approximately $225.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.05076641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00054791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

