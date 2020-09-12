Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in August

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

