Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 12,426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,581.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

