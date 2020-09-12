Mark Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,590.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,222.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,581.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

