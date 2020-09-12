Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 900 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 900 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $26,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.85 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $1,394,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $17,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $7,376,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $31,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVMD. BidaskClub upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.