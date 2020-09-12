Maker (MKR) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Maker has a total market cap of $524.29 million and $43.47 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $521.38 or 0.05045898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. During the last week, Maker has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00054624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinMex, GOPAX, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, OasisDEX, BitMart, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

