Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Major Drilling Group Int'l alerts:

MDI opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 12 month low of C$2.26 and a 12 month high of C$7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.