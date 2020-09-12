MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.64 Million

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and approximately $167,099.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00119955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00266669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.01610055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00201658 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

