MACOM Technology Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,085 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,680% compared to the typical volume of 75 put options.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 110.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

