Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 287,918 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.72% of Luminex worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 6,283.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $258,206.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,090,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $892,475.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,842.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,397 shares of company stock worth $24,519,194. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $24.74 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

