Lululemon Athletica inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.97.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

