Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $2,452.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00267240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.01618346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00203962 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.