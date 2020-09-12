Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $35.00 on Friday. Logansport Financial has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

