LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 416,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in LKQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LKQ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 590,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

