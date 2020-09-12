Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Strong Earnings

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 132,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 69,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $266.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

